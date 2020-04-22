In this report, the Global Backlight Unit (BLU) Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Backlight Unit (BLU) Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

BLU stands for Backlight Unit (LCD). BLU is defined asBacklight Unit (LCD) very frequently.

For backlight unit enterprises, the light guide plate (LGP) technology acts as the core. As backlight unit exerts great effect on the performance of LCD panel, LCD panel companies have all held or participated in backlight unit enterprises, which are usually supposed to have one client of the LCD panel.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Heesung Electronics

Chi Lin Optoelectronics

New Optics

Kenmos Technology

Coretronic

Radiant Opto-Electronics

Hansol Technics

TAE SAN ELECTRONICS

DID

DSLCD

Forward Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LCD Backlight Units

LED Backlight Units

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Auto Apparatus

Instrument/Terminal

Others

