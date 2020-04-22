In this report, the Global Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dual lens cameras in smartphones have gained traction recently with major smartphone manufacturers adopting this as a special feature for their handset models. Dual camera fits in camera modules which connects the phone and makes the camera operational. Dual cameras have two different photo sensors which are complementary to each other. Photos taken by a dual camera smartphone stands out because it gives a much sharper image with more details and also enables an ultra-wide angle mode. Dual cameras modules can be placed horizontally or vertically in the smartphones and are generally placed side by side.

The global dual lens camera market is undergoing few notable changes such as increased usage of dual cameras in mid-low range smartphones, popularity of optical zoom, and industry consolidations. However, growth of the market is hindered by high cost of smartphones with adoption of dual camera as a feature and high barriers to entry.

The global Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

RGB + RGB

RGB + Mono

Wide + Tele

RGB + Depth

Segment by Application

Windows Phone

IPhone

Android

Amazon’s Fire Phone

