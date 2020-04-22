Global Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dual lens cameras in smartphones have gained traction recently with major smartphone manufacturers adopting this as a special feature for their handset models. Dual camera fits in camera modules which connects the phone and makes the camera operational. Dual cameras have two different photo sensors which are complementary to each other. Photos taken by a dual camera smartphone stands out because it gives a much sharper image with more details and also enables an ultra-wide angle mode. Dual cameras modules can be placed horizontally or vertically in the smartphones and are generally placed side by side.
The global dual lens camera market is undergoing few notable changes such as increased usage of dual cameras in mid-low range smartphones, popularity of optical zoom, and industry consolidations. However, growth of the market is hindered by high cost of smartphones with adoption of dual camera as a feature and high barriers to entry.
This report focuses on Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dual Lens Cameras in Smartphones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Q Technology
AAC Technologies Holdings
Sunny Optical Technology
LG Innotek
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
RGB + RGB
RGB + Mono
Wide + Tele
RGB + Depth
Segment by Application
Windows Phone
IPhone
Android
Amazon’s Fire Phone
