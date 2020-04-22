Global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

“

Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental disorder in which a person feels the need to perform certain routines repeatedly (called “”compulsions””), or has certain thoughts repeatedly (called “”obsessions””).

The launch of new molecules is one of the primary drivers for the obsessive-compulsive disorder drugs market growth. Conventional therapies used to treat the condition are only short-term treatment. The conventional anti-anxiety, antipsychotic, and antidepressant drugs are administered along with behavioral therapies and psychotherapy. The current long-term treatment involves the management of the condition, which requires patient compliance that has its drawbacks. Vendors are leveraging this situation and are focusing on the R&D of new drugs with improved bioavailability, pharmacology, safety, and dosage parameters. These new OCD drugs are currently being evaluated and will enroll soon by a series of new launches. As a result, the demand for these drugs will increase.

In 2018, the global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

America.

The key players covered in this study

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H. Lundbeck AS

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SSRI

TCA

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Research Institute

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

”