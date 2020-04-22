Global Polyimide Foam Market Professional Survey Report 2019
Global Polyimide Foam Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Polyimide Foam market is valued at USD 234.52 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 309.13 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% between 2018 and 2025.
This report focuses on Polyimide Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimide Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Polyimide Foam in North America, Europe, China, Japan, and other regions.
For the manufacturers covered, this report analyzes the Polyimide Foam manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each company.
The following manufacturers are covered:
1 Boyd Corporation
2 DuPont
3 Polymer Technologies
4 Soundown
5 Trelleborg
6 I.S.T
7 Suzuko
8 Kangda
Segment by Regions
USA
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Segment by Type:
1 Flexible Polyimide Foam
2 Rigid Polyimide Foam
Segment by Application:
1 Aircraft and Aerospace
2 Marine and Submarine
3 Commercial and Industrial Market
