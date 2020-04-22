In this report, the Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Rare Earth Magnet market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rare Earth Magnet breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2018, the global Rare Earth Magnet revenue was increased to 7212.13 million US$ from 5573.78 million US$ in 2014, and it will reach 10596.21 million US$ in 2026, growing at CAGR of 6.04% between 2019 and 2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

Rare Earth Magnet Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan & South Korea

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Rare Earth Magnet Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Rare Earth Magnet Breakdown Data by Type:

Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

Other

Rare Earth Magnet Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Power Generation

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Other

