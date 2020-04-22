Global UAVs Market Report 2019 – Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2025

“

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of UAVs market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Also, prepared by a panel of seasoned analysts, it offers the client with insightful data that establishes the base to take immediate steps ahead. Nonetheless, UAVs market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.

UAVs is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard and they are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS); which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two.

North America remains the largest UAVs market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period.

The global UAVs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on UAVs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UAVs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in th

is report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AceCore Technologies

Action Drone

AERO SURVEILLANCE

Aerofoundry

Aeronautics

Airelectronics

AltiGator

Atyges

Blue Bird Aero Systems

BORMATEC

BSK Defense

Danish Aviation Systems

DJI Innovations

Dragonfly Pictures

Drone Volt

EAGLE VIEW

EMT Penzberg

ERAP KOREA

FalconViz

Fanwing

Flint Hill Solutions

GerMap

Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS)

Griffon Aerospace

Gryphon Dynamics

Heliceo

Indela

Integrated Dynamics

Italdron

Latitude Engineering

MikroKopter

OM UAV Systems

PARROT

Prodrone

Quest UAV

R4 Robotics

Shenzhen Joyton Innovation Technology

SlidX

TEKEVER

Uconsystem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rotary Airfoil

Fixed-Wing

Others

Segment by Application

Military

Civilian

Others

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

