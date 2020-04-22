In this report, the Global Ultra-Short-Throw Lens Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultra-Short-Throw Lens Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ultra-Short Throw (UST) lens allows you to position your projector as close as possible to your screen or display, with a 0.38:1 throw ratio.

The global Ultra-Short-Throw Lens market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ultra-Short-Throw Lens volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultra-Short-Throw Lens market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Barco

Epson

BenQ

NEC Display

Vivitek

Optoma

Digital Projection

Hitachi

EIKI

Sony

ViewSonic

Christie Digital

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-Res

Low-Res

Segment by Application

On-Floor Image Projection

Projection Mapping

Staging

Exhibition and Simulation

Digital Signage

Amusement

