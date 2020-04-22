Polymer Drag Reduction Agent Market Trends, Size, Share, Status, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

“

Polymer drag reducer or polymer drag reducer, a polymer compound with the function of reducing the resistance of fluid flow. It can increase flow rate and reduce energy consumption when it is added into the fluid.

The global Polymer Drag Reduction Agent market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polymer Drag Reduction Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polymer Drag Reduction Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe,

China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LiquidPower Specialty Products

Flowchem

Baker Hughes

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

NuGenTec

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

DESHI

Qflo

Superchem Technology

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Cement and Construction

Paints and Coatings

Rubber

Food

Others

