Talent Management Software Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025

DataIntelo offers a report with actionable insights and capably delivers actionable insights on market challenges. The report Talent Management Software market exhibits a detailed analysis for clients helping them to understand present and future market conditions based on factual data. Additionally, the report offers market information that helps the clients to seek for solutions through this report.

Talent management software enables the control and management of various aspects of HR actions and helps maintain employees’ details from the date of joining to the date of retirement. Moreover, talent management software incorporates HR activities such as performance management, career pathing management, succession planning, compensation management, assessment and other core HRsolutions, for instance payroll management and leave management. Talent management software helps to develop the productivity of HR staff by providing self-service web interfaces.

A rapid shift toward web-based applications and digitization is the major driver for the increased demand for software solutions, whereas the rate at which different industries are adopting talent management tools and solutions is further anticipated to result in the influx of new and enhanced tools in the marketplace.

The industry is expanding at a rapid rate owing to many reasons including extensive research and development activities, an optimistic investment landscape, and the increasing interest of large technological companies in the industry developments.

In 2018, the global Talent Management Software market size was 7860 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This report focuses on the global Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

SAP

Cornerstone on Demand

Saba

Workday

Skillsoft SumTotal

Ultimate Software

Talentsoft

Learning Technologies

Oracle

Haufe

Cegid

PageUp

Lumesse

ADP

Eightfold

SilkRoad

Ceridian

iCIMS

Kenexa

Taleo Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software as A Service (SaaS)

Application Service Provider (ASP)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Talent Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Talent Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

