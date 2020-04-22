Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

“

The report analysis the leading players of the global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers market.

Triac and SCR output photocouplers are also known as triac and SCR output optocouplers. They are semiconductor devices that combine the functionality of an opto-triac or an opto-SCR with a power triac. They provide electrical isolation between a low voltage input and a high voltage output, whilst being able to switch the high voltage output. This is important in electrical equipment because isolation prevents catastrophic or dangerous faults that can occur in such scenarios where the higher voltage accidentally couples onto the low voltage circuit. This could lead to the destruction of the associated circuits or even electrocution. Such isolation is mandated in government type approval compliance requirements for certain equipment.

These isolating switches contain a low voltage input connected to a simple photo diode circuit. When a small current flows through the photodiode, it generates a beam of light which travels across an electrically insulating barrier or gap and detected by a receiving photodiode. The light beam can be modulated on and off by the input current , typically less than 10mA. This current is known as the LED trigger current. An LED photodiode current is modulated by changing the voltage presented across the diode, crossing the LED Forward Voltage (typically around 0.9-1.4V) as long as the photodiode is presented with voltages that can turn it on and off. This is typically around the 1-1.4V.

The sensing photodiode, in this case, is a photo-triac or a photo-SCR. Triac stands for triode for alternating current and is a device that can conduct current in either direction when it is triggered, or turned on by detecting a light beam on its trigger junction (gate). An SCR is similar to a triac, except that is conducts only in one direction. When used in AC switching applications it is typical to find dual-power SCRs, and a zero crossing detector are used instead of a single triac to allow bidirectional current switching.

These devices are used in applications like high voltage AC switching, gas pumps, washing machines, microwave ovens and water heaters. They are commonly used anywhere where there is a need to protect and electrically isolate two circuits in a switching application.

The Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Triac and

CR Output Photocouplers, presents the global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Isocom Components

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

Vishay

Central Semiconductor

Everlight Electronics

Lite-On Technology

NTE Electronics

Panasonic

Electric Works

QT-Brightek

Sharp

Market Segment by Product Type

DIP

SMD

SOIC

SOP

Others

Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Household Electric Appliances

Automotive

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Triac and SCR Output Photocouplers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

