Asia-Pacific Medical Power Market Report 2018
In this report, the Asia-Pacific Medical Power market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Asia-Pacific Medical Power market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Medical Power for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), including
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Asia-Pacific Medical Power market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Medical Power sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Astrodyne TDI (US)
CUI Inc. (US)
Delta Electronic, Inc (TW)
Excelsys (IE)
Friwo Geraetebau GmbH (DE)
Globtek Inc. (US)
Handy and Harman Ltd. (US)
Inventus Power (US)
Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd. (TW)
Powerbox International AB (SE)
Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation (US)
Synqor Inc. (US)
TDK-Lambda Corporation (JP)
Wall Industries, Inc. (US)
XP Power (SG)
Shenzhen LianYunda Electronics (CN)
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volum, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Current Type
AC-DC Power
DC-DC Power
By Power Ranges
200W and Below
201W to 1000W
1001W to 3000W
3001W and Above
By Construction
Enclosed Power Supplies
Open Frame Power Supplies
External Power Supplies
U-Bracket Power Supplies
Configurable Power Supplies
Encapsulated Power Supplies
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Diagnostic & Monitoring Equipment
Home Medical Equipment
Surgical Equipment
Dental Equipment
