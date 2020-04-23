In this report, the Global Acetaldehyde Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acetaldehyde Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acetaldehyde (systematically ethanal) is an organic chemical compound with the formula CH3CHO or MeCHO. It is one of the most important aldehydes, occurring widely in nature and being produced on a large scale industrially. Acetaldehyde occurs naturally in coffee, bread, and ripe fruit, and is produced by plants as part of their normal metabolism. It is also produced by oxidation of ethanol.

First, the global Acetaldehyde market is concentrated: Celanese, Eastman, Showa Denko, CNPC and Sinopec are the leading players in this market. For example, Celanese is the biggest supplier in Europe, and Eastman is the only supplier in United States.

Second, the global market for acetaldehyde has been in mature status for the past twenty years. Rigid decrease of Acetaldehyde capacity had been witnessed from 1990 to 2000, but the market change became modest ever since. In recent years, slight decrease of production has happened in Acetaldehyde industry, as the reduction of Acetic acid produced by Acetaldehyde method. However, for the coming years, the Acetaldehyde market would be increase due to the rigid demand of downstream products like Pentaerythritol.

Third, the most prevalent processes of Acetaldehyde Manufacturing are oxidation of Ethylene method and Ethyl Alcohol method (Oxidation and dehydrogenation). Ethylene method has been used for many years to produce Acetic acid. However, Ethyl Alcohol method has been used increasingly, especially in Europe and India. It is estimated that Ethyl Alcohol method would be the dominate process of Acetaldehyde in the future.

Fourth, the import and export business of this industry is not frequent. Most products are digested in domestic market rather than export to other region, since Acetaldehyde is a very toxic substance and might cause cancer even contacted for a short while.

Fifth, Acetic acid facilities based on Acetaldehyde continue to operate in Asia and South America, although these will eventually be phased out in favor of methanol carbonylation. Pyridine, pentaerythritol, and acetate esters are the most promising applications of Acetaldehyde industry.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Acetaldehyde will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Acetaldehyde market is valued at 1660 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acetaldehyde volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acetaldehyde market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ethylene Type

Ethanol Type

Segment by Application

Acetic acid

Pentaerythritol

Pyridines

Acetate esters

Others

