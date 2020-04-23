In this report, the Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Chlorhydrate Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum chlorhydrate (ACH) is a chemical compound which has several applications, which made by reacting aluminum with hydrochloric acid, is also referred as aluminum chlorohydrate. ACH is a workhorse product in drinking water and industrial wastewater applications, as it can provide performance across a wide variety of water conditions. In additional, ACH is one of the most common active ingredients in commercial antiperspirants and can also be used in pulp and paper industry.

Currently, the aluminum chlorhydrate manufacturers mainly concentrate in North America, including Kemira, Chemtrade, GEO, etc. The production of aluminum chlorhydrate increased from 72126 MT in 2011 to 88682 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 5.31%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are still the dominate consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy, with the consumption volume market share of 35.06% and 23.62% respectively in 2015.

There are two major types of aluminum chlorhydrate: liquid aluminum chlorhydrate and solid aluminum chlorhydrate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that in 2015, 69.83% of the aluminum chlorhydrate was used in water treatment industry, 7.62% in pulp & paper industry, 17.62% in cosmetic industry, and 4.93% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, the demand for aluminum chlorhydrate will continue to increase. Therefore, aluminum chlorhydrate has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for aluminum chlorhydrate are aluminum and hydrochloric acid. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of aluminum chlorhydrate industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Aluminum Chlorhydrate market is valued at 83 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aluminum Chlorhydrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Chlorhydrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemira

Chemtrade

GEO

USALCO

Summit Chemical

Holland Company

Omega Chemicals

Chemkimia

Thatcher Group

Gulbrandsen Chemicals

ALTIVIA

Jiangyin Youhao Chemical

Wuxi Bisheng Water Treatment

FIRST

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Aluminum Chlorhydrate

Solid Aluminum Chlorhydrate

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Cosmetic

Others

