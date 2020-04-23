In this report, the Global Amine Oxide Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Amine Oxide Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An amine oxide, also known as amine-N-oxide and N-oxide, is a chemical compound that contains the functional group R3N+–O−, an N–O bond with three additional hydrogen and/or hydrocarbon side chains attached to N. Sometimes it is written as R3N→O or, wrongly, as R3N=O.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Amine Oxide industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Amine Oxide industry, the current demand for Amine Oxide product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Amine Oxide products on the market do not sell well; Amine Oxide’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Amine Oxide industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Amine Oxide, Chinese domestic Amine Oxide has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported Amine Oxide.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Amine Oxide industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Amine Oxide products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of Amine Oxide brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Amine Oxide field.

Clariant

Rhodia

Oxiteno

Stepan

Evonik

AkzoNobel

Kao Corporation

Lubrizol

Huntsman

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

DuPont

Flower’s Song Fine Chemical

Chengdu Ke Hong Da

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food & Beverage Grade

Segment by Application

Foaming Agents

Surfactants

Cleaning Agents

Others

