Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019

Anthranilic acid, a white or yellowish solid powder, is an aromatic acid with the formula C6H4(NH2)(CO2H). It is also called 2-aminobenzoic acid or o-amino-benzoic acid and has been widely used as intermediates in the dye industries, medical industries and so on.

Among those applications, dyes industry is the largest consumption field, which contributed 66.79% share in 2015 globally.

According to its manufacturing process, anthranilic acid usually takes phthalic anhydride as raw materials. There are also other manufacturing methods, however, the commercial feasibilities are not so ideal.

Asia is the major production base of anthranilic acid. China keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, China produced about 20553 MT anthranilic acid, holding 74.95% share. In addition, some companies from India and Japan can also provide anthranilic acid to the market while manufacturers from European and USA are few.

As for consumption, since the largest application of anthranilic acid comes from dyes industry, this determines that Asia is the largest consumer of anthranilic acid undoubtedly. Global consumption volume of anthranilic acid was 27421 MT in 2015, while China consumed about 19027 MT anthranilic acid and other Asian regions absorbed 4154 MT.

Considering its downstream industries, insiders estimate that the anthranilic acid industry will keep upward tendency in the coming years. The whole anthranilic acid market continues to be controlled by Asian regions.

The global Anthranilic Acid market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anthranilic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anthranilic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Xiangli Chemical

New Sunlion Chemical

Shandong Wochi Chemicals

Shandong Taihong New Material Technology

Dongying Xinfeng Chemical

Shandong Co-Strength Chemicals

Dongying Kexin Chemical

Mitsuboshi Chemical

Ambernath Organics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anthranilic Acid

Dye Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Dye Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Industry

