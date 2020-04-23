Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-anthranilic-acid-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019
Anthranilic acid, a white or yellowish solid powder, is an aromatic acid with the formula C6H4(NH2)(CO2H). It is also called 2-aminobenzoic acid or o-amino-benzoic acid and has been widely used as intermediates in the dye industries, medical industries and so on.
Among those applications, dyes industry is the largest consumption field, which contributed 66.79% share in 2015 globally.
According to its manufacturing process, anthranilic acid usually takes phthalic anhydride as raw materials. There are also other manufacturing methods, however, the commercial feasibilities are not so ideal.
Asia is the major production base of anthranilic acid. China keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, China produced about 20553 MT anthranilic acid, holding 74.95% share. In addition, some companies from India and Japan can also provide anthranilic acid to the market while manufacturers from European and USA are few.
As for consumption, since the largest application of anthranilic acid comes from dyes industry, this determines that Asia is the largest consumer of anthranilic acid undoubtedly. Global consumption volume of anthranilic acid was 27421 MT in 2015, while China consumed about 19027 MT anthranilic acid and other Asian regions absorbed 4154 MT.
Considering its downstream industries, insiders estimate that the anthranilic acid industry will keep upward tendency in the coming years. The whole anthranilic acid market continues to be controlled by Asian regions.
The global Anthranilic Acid market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Anthranilic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anthranilic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Xiangli Chemical
New Sunlion Chemical
Shandong Wochi Chemicals
Shandong Taihong New Material Technology
Dongying Xinfeng Chemical
Shandong Co-Strength Chemicals
Dongying Kexin Chemical
Mitsuboshi Chemical
Ambernath Organics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Anthranilic Acid
Dye Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Dye Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other Industry
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-anthranilic-acid-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com