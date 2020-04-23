In this report, the Global Aromatic Compounds Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aromatic Compounds Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aromatic compounds, also known as arenes or aromatics, are chemicalcompounds that contain conjugated planar ring systems with delocalizedpi electron clouds instead of discrete alternating single and double bonds. Typical aromatic compounds are benzene and toluene. An aromatic compound is any compound that contains a benzene ring or has certain benzene-like properties (but not necessarily a strong aroma).

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Aromatic Compounds industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The main market players are Sinopec, ExxonMobile,

Total S.A., China National Petroleum, BP Chemicals, Shell, Reliance Industries, SK, Koch, Formosa Plastics, JX Nippon Oil&Energy, INEOS Group, ConocoPhillios, SABIC, LyondellBasell etc. The sale of Aromatic Compounds is about 133040 K MT in 2015.

Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region is the largest supplier of Aromatic Compounds, with a production market share nearly 34.21% and sales market share nearly 29.49% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region, while Asia Pacific (Ex.china) region also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is North America, with the production market share of 18.78% and the sales market share over 21.10%. Europe is another important market of Aromatic Compounds, enjoying 14.60% production market share and 17.58% sales market share.

Aromatic Compounds is used in Solvent, Additive, and Organic Chemical Raw material areas. Report data showed that 30.67% of the Aromatic Compounds market demand in Solvent, 16.87% in Additive, and 48.33% in Organic Chemical Raw material in 2015.

There are mainly four kinds of Aromatic Compounds, which are Benzene, Toluene, Xylenes, PAH. The production market shares are 34.23%, 18.65%, 33.74% and 6.41% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Aromatic Compounds industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Aromatic Compounds have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Aromatic Compounds market is valued at 131600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 236400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aromatic Compounds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aromatic Compounds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Benzene

Toluene

Xylenes

PAH

Others

Segment by Application

Solvent

Additive

Organic Chemical

Other

