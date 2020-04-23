Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-beta-cyfluthrin-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019
Beta-cyfluthrin (cyano-(4-fluoro-3-phenoxyphenil)-methyl-3-(2,2-dichloroethenyl)-2,2-dimethyl-cyclopropanecarboxylate) is a relatively new compound and a third generation man made synthetic pyrethroid that is highly photo-stable, low odor, and provides rapid insect control. It is the active ingredient of insecticide formulations used to control a wide variety of pests on cotton, corn, sunflower and soybean crops. Like other pyrethroids, beta-cyfluthrin presents stereoselective interaction with a fraction of the sodium channels of the neuronal membranes, resulting in a prolongation of the inward sodium currents evoked in neurons by every incoming pulse of excitatory stimulation.
Beta cyfluthrin is a kind of pyrethrins insecticide which was developed by Bayer in 1991. Beta cyfluthrin is widely used in agriculture and home deinsectization. The effect is better than other pyrethrins insecticide. In the global the main manufacturers include Bayer, Youth Chem, Liwei Chem, and Huangma Agrochem.
Global demand of beta cyfluthrin will increase to 912 MT in 2015 from 764 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of beta cyfluthrin demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 1.79% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of beta cyfluthrin in China will increase from 455 MT in 2010 to 502 MT in 2015, with an average demand growth of 1.68% in the coming five years.
Compared with foreign giants, beta cyfluthrin e produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese beta cyfluthrin manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of beta cyfluthrin. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The global Beta Cyfluthrin market is valued at 34 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 33 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Beta Cyfluthrin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beta Cyfluthrin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ineos
Aoda Chemical
Zhongteng Chemcial
Hongxing Chemical
Weihua Chemical
Zhongchao New Material
Liyang Organo Synthesis Chemical
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solid type
Liquid type
Segment by Application
Agricultural uses
Home uses
Other
