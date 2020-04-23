Global Biorational Pesticides Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global Biorational Pesticides Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biorational Pesticides Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Biorational Pesticides market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biorational Pesticides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biorational Pesticides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bayer
Syngenta
Monsanto Bioag
BASF SE
Dowdupont
Valent Biosciences
Isagro SAP
Koppert
Marrone Bio Innovations
Russell IPM
Gowan Company, LLC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Insecticides
Fungicides
Nematicides
By Source
Botanical
Microbial
Non-organic
Segment by Application
Foliar Spray
Soil Treatment
Trunk Injection
