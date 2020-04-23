In this report, the Global Borosilicate Glass Tubes Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Borosilicate Glass Tubes Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide. The boric oxide makes the glass resistant to extreme temperatures, and also improves its resistance to chemical corrosion. Borosilicate glass is processed by advanced production technology by heating the glass to make internal glass melting. Borosilicate glass tubes are hollow pieces made of borosilicate glass. There is a high content of silicon and boron in borosilicate glass tubes.

Borosilicate glass tubes refer to hollow pieces made of borosilicate glass. They contain medium borosilicate glass tubes and high borosilicate glass tubes. The borosilicate glass tubes industry is a fragmented group of relatively small companies. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wide, so manufacturers of borosilicate glass tubes are distributed around the world.

With the rapid development of industry, especially the solar energy tubes and laboratory apparatus industry, global demand for borosilicate glass tubes is increasing. In 2015, solar energy tubes accounts for 52.62% of global consumption, while laboratory apparatus, heat glassware, chemical tubes and pharmaceutical packaging, take about 14.19%, 16.14%, 5.36% and 7.28%, respectively.

The global average price of borosilicate glass tubes is in the decreasing trend, from 1150 USD/MT in 2011 to 982 USD/MT in 2016. In addition, as medium borosilicate glass tubes are generally used in pharmaceutical packaging industry, the price of medium borosilicate glass tubes is higher than that of high borosilicate glass tubes. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. In line with global trends, the China average price of borosilicate glass tubes decreased from 773 USD/MT in 2011 to 680 USD/MT in 2016.

The global borosilicate glass tubes production in 2016 will reach about 1121659 MT from about 806508 MT in 2011 with an average growth rate of 6.82%. China is the biggest production base, which holds 64.27% production share in 2015.

China and Europe are the main consumption bases, while China holds 63.06% consumption share and Europe holds 19.14% consumption share in 2015. They occupied 82.20% of the global consumption in total.

The global Borosilicate Glass Tubes market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Borosilicate Glass Tubes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Borosilicate Glass Tubes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medium Borosilicate Glass Tubes

High Borosilicate Glass Tubes

Segment by Application

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Others

