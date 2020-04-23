In this report, the Global Ceramic Fiber Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ceramic Fiber Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ceramic Fiber is a fibrous refractory material, a light weight, high temperature, good thermal stability, low thermal conductivity, specific heat of small and resistance to mechanical shock, etc.

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, and Unifrax captured the top-three revenue share spots in the Ceramic Fiber market in 2015.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Ceramic Fiber will increase, production is expected in 2020 will be 2589.1 (K MT).

In 2014, EU, US, Russia, Brazil, Japan and Australia and other countries had developed a national wide network plans, but subject to the financial crisis and weak economic recovery after the debt crisis, European fiber optic network construction and development is still relatively slow.

Due to the promoting of China’s fiber-optic broadband network construction, the downstream demands recovered and the Ceramic Fiber expanded rapidly.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Ceramic Fiber market demand is exuberant, provide a good opportunity for the development of Ceramic Fiber market and technology.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although Ceramic Fiber brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Ceramic Fiber market is valued at 1930 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ceramic Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ibiden

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Shandong Luyang Share

Isolite Insulating Products

Nutec Fibratec

Rath

Unifrax I LLC

Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

Thermost Thermotech Co. Ltd

Hongyang Refractory Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ceramic fiber blanket

Ceramic fiber board

Ceramic fiber cotton

Non-Shaped Ceramic fiber

Segment by Application

Aerospace and defense industry

Chemical industry

Steel industry

Electrical appliances

Others

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

