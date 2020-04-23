In this report, the Global Ceramic Ink Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ceramic Ink Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ceramic inks are simply carriers of ceramic fine particle metallic oxide pigments (not raw colorants but prefixed stain powders) that are used in automatic application techniques. Inks must have a physical consistency suitable for producing fine detail; this requires that they be suspended in a medium (as opposed to just water). Depending on the application technique, these mediums can be thick and flow like a printing ink. Or they can have a gel consistency that holds itself in place after application. Or they can be made from Nano-size particle stains that stay in suspension in a highly fluid medium (for inkjet printing). They can be water or oil based. They may need to dry quickly, slowly and may not need to dry at all before firing. But the objective is the same: Tune a carrier for the application process so as to achieve a layer of metallic oxide based powder that will produce color exactly where desired and with crisp, well defined color edges.

First, in terms of consumption, the ceramic ink was 46 K MT in 2015. And it is anticipated to reach 61K MT by 2022.

Second, ceramic ink has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 55.39 % of market share. Dowstone, CREATE-TIDE, Mindst, Esmalglass-Itaca, Huilong and Ferro are the tycoons of ceramic ink. Dowstone is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 12.81% in 2016.

Third, compared with international leading players, Chinese domestic manufacturers still have certain gap, both in the product performance and market share. As the development of China economic and technology, China will have good products like overseas manufacturers.

Forth, the global average price of ceramic ink is in the decreasing trend, from 49803 USD/MT in 2011 to 10711 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Fifth, in summary, we tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Ceramic Ink market is valued at 530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ceramic Ink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Ink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ferro

Torrecid

Esmalglass-Itaca

Colorobbia

Fritta

Xennia

Dip-tech

Zschimmer-schwarz

Dowstone

CREATE-TIDE

Mindst

Mris

Huilong

Santao

Seqian

Jinying

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Functional Ink

Normal Ink

Segment by Application

Floor Tile

Inner Wall Tiles

Other

