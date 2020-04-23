In this report, the Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chloroprene rubber (hereinafter: CR; synonym: polychloroprene or sometimes Neoprene) is a synthetic rubber produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It is an artificially-made polymer acting as an elastomer. Chloroprene rubber exhibits good chemical stability, and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range. It is used in a wide variety of applications, such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces (wrist, knee, etc.), electrical insulation, liquid and sheet applied elastomeric membranes or flashings, and automotive fanbelts.

Major manufacturers of chloroprene rubber is mainly in Japan, Europe and China. And production in Europe can be gradually shifted to Japan.

There are only 11 manufacturers all over the world. In the future, it is likely that the chloroprene rubber business will not expanse.

Due to backward technology, China chloroprene rubber is not dominant in international trade.

Japan chloroprene rubber price is not high. As the DuPont chloroprene rubber business is sold to Japanese companies, Japan is expected to occupy most market share in global.

Chloroprene rubber process costs high and pollutes the environment, also the alternative product EPDM is much cheaper than chloroprene rubber, therefore Chloroprene rubber products tend to shrinking in the future.

DOPONT

DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

LANXESS

COG

Tosoh Corporation

Shanna Synthetic Rubber

Changshou Chemical

Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group

Pidilite

Showa Denko K.K

Nairit Plant

North America

Europe

China

Japan

CR122

CR232

CR2441 and CR2442

CR321 and CR 322

Solvent-based adhesive

Latex type adhesive

