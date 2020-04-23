In this report, the Global Cocamine Oxide Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cocamine Oxide Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cocamine Oxide is a tertiary amine oxide; it is colorless to pale yellow viscous liquid. It is as foam booster and stabilizer used in cosmetic industry. They are used as nonionic surfactants impart excellent viscosity enhancing and foam stabilization in anionic based systems like hand washing liquids, shampoos, body washes and other personal care products. They act as lubricant agent, thickening agent and wetting agent.

The Cocamine Oxide industry concentration is not very high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Japan, Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Americas and China such as Solvay, Kao Chemicals, Stepan Company and Clariant.

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the Cocamine Oxide, it should have large production share in daily chemical products, it has many substitute goods and the production of cocamine oxide is not very large. There are a few companies with several plants. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the top five companies account for about 40% of global market share in Cocamine Oxide field.

After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven technique. The Cocamine Oxide industry in China developed in about 1990s but the technology level of this product is not high.

The technological level of Cocamine Oxide in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little Cocamine Oxide performance in China at or near the international advanced level.

The global production and capacity of Cocamine Oxide are fluctuant in a small range in the past five years; the capacity is from about 93000 to 114000 MT while the production is from 77000 to 94000 MT. It is expected that it will increasing in future.

The global Cocamine Oxide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cocamine Oxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cocamine Oxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Kao Chemicals

Stepan Company

Clariant

Pilot Chemical

Akzonobel

Lonza Group

New Japan Chemical

Universal Preserv-A-Chem (UPI)

Airproduct

Victorian Chemical Company

Tianjin Tianzhi Fine Chemical

Hangzhou Top Chemical

Daxiang Chemical

Xuejie Chemical

Jinshan Jinwei Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food & Beverage Grade

Segment by Application

Foaming Agents

Surfactants

Cleaning Agents

Others

