Global Composites Core Materials Market Outlook (2014-2025)
In this report, the Global Composites Core Materials Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Composites Core Materials Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report focuses on Composites Core Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composites Core Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SABIC
Evonik Industries AG
Gurit Holding AG
BASF SE
Hexcel Corporation
Armacell International S.A.
3A Composites
The Gill Corporation
Diab Group (Ratos)
Plascore Incorporated
Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd
Euro-Composites S.A.
Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd.
Core Composites
I-Core Composites, LLC.
OMNI Composites
Carbon Core Corp
ACP Composites
Amorim Cork Composites
Allnex Industries
Composite Canada
Core-Lite Inc.
Polyumac Usa, LLC
Atl Composites
Milliken
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Foam
Honeycomb
Balsa
Segment by Application
Transportation
Wind Energy
Marine
Aerospace
Construction
Others
