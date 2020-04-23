Global Construction Glass Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Construction Glass Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Construction Glass Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Construction Glass, also called architectural glass, is used as a building material. It is most typically used as transparent glazing material in the building envelope, including windows in the external walls. Glass is also used for internal partitions and as an architectural feature. When used in buildings, glass is often of a safety type, which includes reinforced, toughened and laminated glasses.
The Major regions to produce Construction Glass are China, Europe, US and Japan, which accounted for more than 85 % of production in total. The major consumption region is China, Europe, US.
Construction Glass industry concentration is relatively low. The largest producer is AGC, accounting for 7.54 percent market share in volume in 2014，followed by Guardian glass and Saint-Gobain. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Construction Glass has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in healthy and environment products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies.
The application of Construction Glass is residential and commercial. Commercial is the major application, which accounts for more than 39% of total consumption, but the consumption of residential is less and less in the world.
The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Construction Glass brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Construction Glass field.
The global Construction Glass market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Construction Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
