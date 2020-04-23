In this report, the Global Conveyor and Drive Belt Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Conveyor and Drive Belt Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Conveyor belt is an endless band that transfers the material conveyed between two points. A conveyor belt is comprised of a reinforced member, or carcass, and a protective covering. Conveyor belts are generally a composite of rubber or some elastomer such as PVC and fabric or some other reinforcement. The elastomer is the external covering which provides wear ability and protection from the handling environment. The fabric carcass internally serves as the strength bearing member for supporting the load and to control stretching of the belt.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of Conveyor and Drive Belt in the international market, the current demand for Conveyor and Drive Belt product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, EU, US and China.

In 2015, the global production of the Conveyor and Drive Belt reaches over 20333 10k sq.m, and the growth rate is around 8% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years.

Habasit, Ammeraal Beltech and Forbo-Siegling are the leading players in the industry. And these companies occupied about 27.3% market share in 2015.

Not as heavy conveyor belt, Conveyor and Drive Belt is mainly produced in developed areas like EU, NA and Japan. Also, the advanced technologies are mainly seized by large companies.

Although sales of Conveyor and Drive Belt brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Conveyor and Drive Belt field hastily.

The global Conveyor and Drive Belt market is valued at 6140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Conveyor and Drive Belt volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Conveyor and Drive Belt market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Habasit

Ammeraal Beltech

Forbo-Siegling

Sampla

Intralox

Volta Belting

Derco

Veyance Technologies

Esbelt

Bando

Mitsuboshi

Nitta

MARTENS

CHIORINO

Sparks

YongLi

Wuxi Shun Sheng

Beltar

LIAN DA

Jiangyin TianGuang

Shanghai Beiwen

Gates

Dayco

SANLUX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Segment by Application

Civil Application

Industrial Application

Other Applications

