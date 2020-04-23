In this report, the Global Cottonseed Oil Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cottonseed Oil Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cottonseed oil is a cooking oil extracted from the seeds of cotton plants of various species, mainly Gossypium hirsutum and Gossypium herbaceum, that are grown for cotton fiber, animal feed, and oil. Cotton seed has a similar structure to other oilseeds such as sunflower seed, having an oil-bearing kernel surrounded by a hard outer hull; in processing, the oil is extracted from the kernel. Cottonseed oil is used for salad oil, mayonnaise, salad dressing, and similar products because of its flavor stability.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: “One of the trends emerging in the market that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period is the availability of cold pressed cottonseed oil. The demand for cold pressed cottonseed oil is increasing among consumers, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The players in the market are also coming up with new cold pressed cottonseed oil products. Cold pressing ensures that the product retains its natural antioxidants and natural odor and flavor. Cold pressing involves extracting the oils through pressing the fruits or seeds with a modern steel press. Although some heat is generating due to the friction, it is usually not high enough to damage the oil.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is wide use of cottonseed oil in various industries. Cottonseed oil is used for different applications in industries such as retail, food processing, and certain other industries, and for cosmetic applications. Since cottonseed oil has a high smoke point, it is usually used for deep frying and baking. It is used for making various food products such as potato chips and French fries. Also, cottonseed oil is a major ingredient in whipped toppings, margarine, shortenings, spreads, and icings due to its ability to form a beta prime crystal, which enables a consistent texture and appearance.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fluctuating raw material price. Fluctuating price of raw material is one of the major challenges for vendors in the market. The fluctuation in the price is due to various reasons such as environmental factors, crop diseases, and others. A fluctuation in the price of raw materials will have an adverse impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Cotton production in the major cotton producing countries such as India and Pakistan is expected to decline during the forecast period. The cotton production in Pakistan is expected to decline by more than 30% during the forecast period.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Cottonseed Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cottonseed Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cottonseed Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

ADM

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus

PYCO Industries

N.K.Proteins

Adani Wilmar

Gokul Refoils & Solvent

Icofort Agroindustrial

Gabani Industries

Ruchi Soya

HKD Cotton

Hartsville Oil Mill

Sina

Shafi Cotton

H.M.Industries

Swarna Industries

Goklanii Group

Yihai Kerry

QiaoQi Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crude Cottonseed Oil

Edible Cottonseed Oil

Segment by Application

Edible

Industrial

