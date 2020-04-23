In this report, the Global Defatted Wheat Germ Powder Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Defatted Wheat Germ Powder Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Defatted wheat germ powder is light grey powder and produced through the procedure of milling, and is created by extracting the oil from wheat germ. It is a natural material and is a good source of high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals. Defatted wheat germ is less perishable than whole wheat germ. It is suitable for the product of biscuit, bread, pharmacy, producing the functional food and etc. Another important role is used as feed.

In the recent years, defatted wheat germ powder capacity develops rapidly. At present, the United States is still the world’s largest defatted wheat germ powder production region. Actually, there are only a few companies in the world.

Due to the high technical requirements, the promotion of downstream applications of the product is not particularly good, so manufacturers are rare in the world.

The product has high value, but the price of product is not high. So low profit margins leads to few companies doing the business about this product.

On process and product quality, compared to the product in global market, there is a gap between Chinese and other global manufacturers, thus causing prices of the product in China is low, which affects the profitability of Chinese manufacturers to some extent.

Currently in China, only one company produces defatted wheat germ powder basically, there may be other small businesses are produces defatted wheat germ powder, but the products quality is poor.

Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market. But because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the defatted wheat germ powder industry will be promoted in the coming years. Therefore we still recommend those who have fixed downstream customers to enter into the field.

The global Defatted Wheat Germ Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defatted Wheat Germ Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defatted Wheat Germ Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

VIOBIN

Garuda International

Cargill

Adams Food Ingredients (Ornua)

Kun Hua Biological Technology

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Segment by Application

Health food

Pharmaceutical

Germ protein powder

Others

