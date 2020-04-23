Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Competition Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Dimethylformamide is an organic compound with the formula (CH3)2NC(O)H. Commonly abbreviated as DMF (although this acronym is sometimes used for dimethylfuran), this colourless liquid is miscible with water and the majority of organic liquids. DMF is a common solvent for chemical reactions. Dimethylformamide is odorless whereas technical grade or degraded samples often have a fishy smell due to impurity of dimethylamine. As its name indicates, it is a derivative of formamide, the amide of formic acid.
First, the Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry concentration is high; China is the biggest producer and consumer of DMF. There are no more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from America and western European.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. The four biggest manufactures of DMF are located in China, which accounts for nearly a half of the global production. American and Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and DuPont, both have perfect products. Asia companies Samsung and Mitsubishi are also important player in this market.
Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Jiangshan Chemical and Jinmei Riyue are typical manufacturers that aiming at Zhejiang market and Shandong Market where produces most part of China’s PU material. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like BASF-YPC is a joint venture of BASF and Sinopec, which locates in Jiangsu province.
Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Since the supply of DMF in China is more than demand, China has to export more than 100 KMT products to other area. Also, foreign companies are willing to buy Chinese products due to its low price.
Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. Belgium company Taminco bought UBC to develop its market of DMF, then bought American company Air product to develop its business in United States. Now Tamin co is a subsidiary of Eastman. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years., such as German Company Helm provide technical support to Saudis Chemanol.
Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Dimethylformamide (DMF) will increase.
Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
This report focuses on Dimethylformamide (DMF) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dimethylformamide (DMF) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Samsung Fine Chemicals
BASF
Dupont
Saudis Chemanol
Taminco
Formosa Plastics
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Balaji Amines
Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical
Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
Anyang Chemical Industry
Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry
Inner Mengolia Yuanxing
Luxi Chemical
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group
Anhui Huaihua Group
Taminco MGC (Nanjing)
BASF-YPC Company Limited
Haohua-Junhua Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
First grade
Qualified grade
Other
Segment by Application
Polyurethane processing
Polyacrylonitrile
Copper Clad Laminate
Pharmaceuticals
Other
