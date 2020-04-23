In this report, the Global Flocculants Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flocculants Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SNF Group

Kemira

BASF

Solenis

Ecolab

Feralco Group

CNPC

Akzo Nobel

GE

Shandong Sanfeng Group

Changlong Tech

USALCO

Ak-Kim

Ixom

Taki Chemical

Aditya Birla

Shandong Polymer Bio-chemicals

Hengyang Jianheng Industry

Rising Group

Yide Chemical

Buckman

GEO

Gulbrandsen

Shandong Hairong Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Inorganic Flocculant

Organic Flocculant

Composite Flocculant

Other

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Oil ＆Gas

Minerals Extraction

Paper

Other

