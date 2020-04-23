In this report, the Global Florasulam Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Florasulam Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Florasulam is C12H8F3N5O3S, florasulam products are usually formulated as liquid concentrates or wettable granules to be dispersed in water in the field or applied to foliage as a spray. Florasulam is registered for use on cereal grains including wheat, barley, oats, rye, and triticale.

First, there are more than 20 companies got the registration of florasulamg, and major manufacturers of Florasulam are mainly in US, CA and China. Florasulam is the product of Dow AgroSciences initially first launched in Belgium in 1999. After the launch in the UK, France, Canada, China and Germany and other countries soon, Syngenta owns the exclusive rights as the third company in the United States of products for cereal crops.

Second, with patent protection over the period, many countries registered the production of florasulamg franchise, and the global yield increases.

Third, there are only 6-10 manufacturers all over the world in the past 5 years. In the future, it is likely that the florasulam business will get better and better.

Forth, global farm and cropsdemand is growing for such efficient herbicides (florasulamg).

Recently, the cross margin of florasulamg is at least 10%, about 10K USD/T. Although in recent years herbicide market is not stable, but florasulamg products with its characteristic of efficiency in the market has more and more obvious advantages.

The global Florasulam market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Florasulam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Florasulam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow AgroSciences

Syngenta

Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

Agrochem laboratey Center

Nanjing Longxin Chemical

Jiangsu Repont Pesticide Factory

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

TC (99.2%)

TC (95.0%)

SC

Segment by Application

Herbicide

Systhetic intermediate

