Global Forging Presses Competition Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Forging Presses Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Forging Presses Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.
Press forging works by slowly applying a continuous pressure or force, which differs from the near-instantaneous impact of drop-hammer forging. The amount of time the dies are in contact with the work piece is measured in seconds (as compared to the milliseconds of drop-hammer forges). The press forging operation can be done either cold or hot.
There are only few major producer of forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the EU and Japan, such as SMS group, Komatsu, Sumitomo, TMP and Schuler. These five companies occupied 56.30% market share.
Global forging presses production was about 226 units in 2011, and this data reached to 242 units in 2015, will reach to 272 units in 2016. The average growth is about 3.92% from 2011 to 2016. EU was the largest production regions, occupied 39.57% share in 2015, followed by Japan, about 35.46%share.
EU was the largest consumption region, occupied 33.47% market share in 2015, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 5.25% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 351 units in 2021.
Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.
The global Forging Presses market is valued at 1810 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2050 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Forging Presses volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Forging Presses market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SMS
Komatsu
Sumitomo
TMP
Schuler
Ajax
Aida
Kurimoto
Fagor Arrasate
Mitsubishi
Lasco
Ficep
First Heavy
Stamtec
Erie
Beckwood
Erzhong
J&H
Mecolpress
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Closed Die Forging
Open Die Forging
Extrusion Presses
Other
Segment by Application
Automotive
Hardware tools
Engineering machinery
Others
