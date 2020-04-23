In this report, the Global Glass Beads Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glass Beads Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Glass beads are small glass products used in road transportation industry, polishing & shot peening industry, aerospace industry, automotive industry, etc. Glass beads are important materials of reflecting materials and thermal insulating material. Glass beads are made of borosilicate materials. Glass beads generally have particle size of 10~250 μm and thickness of 1~2μm.

In the past several years, the glass beads industry enjoyed a fast development due to many road construction projects. With the development, the global total capacity of glass beads is about 1.65 million MT and the actual output is about 1.27 million MT.

The demand of road reflective materials occupied the largest share of glass beads market. These roads need maintenance annually, so the demand is rather stable. And with building new roads, the demand will increase stably.

International giants like 3M and Potters can provide high end products used in aerospace industry and automotive industry. USA is a major supplier and a major consumption market of glass beads. But with the development of Chinese glass beads industry, the USA glass beads industry was impacted.

In China, Hebei was the major production base of low-refractive glass beads in the last few years. But due to the strict environmental policies and high energy cost, manufacturers were moved to northeast China, where the price of gas is low.

The high-refractive glass beads manufacturers are located in east China and south China, and they generally have high technology and high profitability. But these manufacturers can just have low production due to the limited market demand.

In the next years, Chinese glass beads industry will get larger development. There will be more manufacturers producing high-end glass beads products and the price will also be lower.

The global Glass Beads market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Beads volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Beads market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

