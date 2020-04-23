In this report, the Global Hops LED Lighting Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hops LED Lighting Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hops are one of the major ingredient used in the beer. The researchers are testing new methods for growing hops indoors, using LED lights to optimize growing conditions, make better beer. LEDs produce the perfect light on the spectrum to replace sunlight leading to decreased rooting time leading to faster growth cycles over the calendar year. And preliminary results indicate that the essential oils (the portion that produces the taste) in the hops appear to be much higher when they are grown in the greenhouse. The acids that give the hops bitterness may also be elevated.

The global Hops LED Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hops LED Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hops LED Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

TotalGrow

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

Cree

General Electric

Gavita

Kessil

Fionia Lighting

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Valoya

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Top-Light

Vertical Light

Segment by Application

Commercial Hops Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

Home Gardens

