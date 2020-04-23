Global Hops LED Lighting Market Research Report 2019
Hops are one of the major ingredient used in the beer. The researchers are testing new methods for growing hops indoors, using LED lights to optimize growing conditions, make better beer. LEDs produce the perfect light on the spectrum to replace sunlight leading to decreased rooting time leading to faster growth cycles over the calendar year. And preliminary results indicate that the essential oils (the portion that produces the taste) in the hops appear to be much higher when they are grown in the greenhouse. The acids that give the hops bitterness may also be elevated.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips
TotalGrow
Osram
Everlight Electronics
Hubbell Lighting
Cree
General Electric
Gavita
Kessil
Fionia Lighting
Illumitex
Lumigrow
Valoya
Cidly
Heliospectra AB
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Top-Light
Vertical Light
Segment by Application
Commercial Hops Greenhouse
Indoor and Vertical Farming
Home Gardens
