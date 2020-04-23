In this report, the Global Hydrazine Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrazine Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydrazine hydrate is a colorless liquid with an odor similar to that of ammonia. Hydrazine is widely used in various applications such as the deoxygenation of boiler water, preparation of chemical blowing agents, preparation of intermediates for pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals, reducing agent for metals and halogens and chain extension of aqueous urethane formulations.

Hydrazine hydrate is an irreplaceable chemical product. It is widely used in blowing agents, pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals and water treatment etc. Most hydrazine hydrate manufacturers are also produce blowing agents, such as Tianyuan Group, Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Risheng Shiye and Yaxing Chemical. In 2015, blowing agents consumed about 76.10% of global hydrazine hydrate production.

According to the product grade, it is classified to 100% hydrazine hydrate, 80% ~100% hydrazine hydrate and below 80% hydrazine hydrate. Product below 80% grade is too much and took a share of 77.98% of global production in 2015.

There are many manufacture processes of hydrazine hydrate. Mostly used two technologies are Urea Process and Bayer Ketazine process. Bayer Ketazine process is much advancer than Urea Process. And Manufacturers in China use urea process to produce hydrazine hydrate.

Global hydrazine hydrate is mainly concentrated in United States, Europe, China and Japan. In 2015, China is the largest region with a production share of 49.51%. Europe and United States separately took 18.75% and 7.48% in 2015. Japan hydrazine hydrate production took about 7.26%.

Due to increasing downstream demand, global hydrazine hydrate production increased from 162500 Tonnes in 2011 to 181200 Tonnes in 2015, with an average increase rate of 2.76%. In the future, we predict that this trend will continue. By 2022, global production may be 202405 Tonnes.

The global Hydrazine market is valued at 400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrazine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrazine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

