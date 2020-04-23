In this report, the Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA), a colorless transparent liquid, is a kind of special methacrylate monomer, which is mainly used in coatings, reactive resins and adhesives.

Hydroxypropyl methacrylate mainly application in coating, reactive resin, adhesives, etc. Wide range of downstream applications, the demand increases year by year over the world.

Hydroxypropyl methacrylate product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a more market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

The presence of competition problems, but the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will still be some new investment to enter the field in the future.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic hydroxypropyl methacrylate has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported hydroxypropyl methacrylate.

Although sales of hydroxypropyl methacrylate brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the hydroxypropyl methacrylate field.

The global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Nippon Shokubai

GEO

Sanlian Chem

Evonik (CN)

Anhui Renxin

Hickory

Fangda Science

Anshun Chem

Hechuang Chem

Dayang Chem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

≥96% HPMA

≥97% HPMA

≥98% HPMA

Other HPMA

Segment by Application

Coating

Reactive Resin

Adhesives

