Global Industrial Oxygen Market Insights, Forecast to 2024
In this report, the Global Industrial Oxygen Market Insights, Forecast to 2024 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Oxygen Market Insights, Forecast to 2024 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Industrial Oxygen market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Linde Group
Air Liquide
Praxair
Air Products and Chemicals
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Air Water
Messer
Yingde Gases
SOL
Norco
Gulf Cryo
SIG Gases Berhad
On basis of Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By the product type, the Industrial Oxygen market is primarily split into
On-Site Type
Bulk Type
Cylinder Type
By the end users/Application, this report covers the following segments:
Steel Industry
Chemical Industry
Copper and Aluminium
Synthesis Gas
Waste Water Treatment
Pulp and Paper Industry
Food & Beverage
Plastic Industry
Semi-Conductors
Aerospace Industry
Automotive
Construction & Infrastructure
Glass
Ceramics
Aquaculture
Environmental
Other
