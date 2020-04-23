In this report, the Global Industrial Oxygen Market Insights, Forecast to 2024 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Oxygen Market Insights, Forecast to 2024 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Industrial Oxygen market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases

SOL

Norco

Gulf Cryo

SIG Gases Berhad

On basis of Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

By the product type, the Industrial Oxygen market is primarily split into

On-Site Type

Bulk Type

Cylinder Type

By the end users/Application, this report covers the following segments:

Steel Industry

Chemical Industry

Copper and Aluminium

Synthesis Gas

Waste Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Plastic Industry

Semi-Conductors

Aerospace Industry

Automotive

Construction & Infrastructure

Glass

Ceramics

Aquaculture

Environmental

Other

