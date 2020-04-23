Global Ketone Resin Depth Research Report 2019
Ketone resin, also known as polyketone resin, aldehyde-ketone resin or ketone-aldehyde resin, is the condensation of cyclohexanone and formaldehyde containing carbonyl and hydroxyl groups, neutral non-toxic hard resin, its appearance is colorless and light yellow transparent articles, with good solubility, except aliphatic solvent. Ketone resin can dissolve in almost solvent of inks, pigments, paint industry.
First, ketone resin is a kind of resin which can be used for coating & paints, printing ink and adhesive. With the development of economy, not only coating but also printing ink needs more ketone resin. So, ketone resin has huge market potential in the future.
Second, cyclohexanone and formaldehyde are the main raw materials for the production of ketone resin. With the development of ketone resin, raw materials’ manufacturers are also benefited from the ketone resin industry in some extent.
Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. In recent two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology. But they still need to create more types of ketone resins.
Forth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.
Fifth, the global ketone resin production will increase to 21575 MT in 2015, from 17496 MT in 2010, it is estimated that the global ketone resin demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 3.28% in the coming five years.
Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Ketone Resin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ketone Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ketone Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Evonik
Micro Inks
BASF
Lawter
Uniform Synthetics
D.R.Coats Ink & Resins
Shree Mahadev Intermediates
Macro Polymers
CLEF Industrial
Intech Synthetic Materials
Keyuan Innovative Materials
Dongrun Chemical
Changsha Creature Industry
Jinan Tongfa Resin
HZ New Chemical Material
Haishuo Biology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Type I
Type II
Segment by Application
Coating & Paints
Printing ink
Adhesive
