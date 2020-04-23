In this report, the Global L-Threonine Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global L-Threonine Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

L-Threonine is a type of α-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH(OH)CH3. Threonine has four kinds of isomer, natural existence and have physiological role for organism is L-Threonine. It is classified as an essential amino acid. Humans do not synthesize L-threonine, so it must be obtained through the diet.

First, the L-Threonine industry concentration is relatively high, the top 4 companies took about 74% of the global production share in 2014; these companies are mainly located in China, EU and US providing high-end products.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Meihua, for example, is with three plants. Years ago, there was international company set up factories in China, such as CJ CheilJedang set its plant in Liaoning province with 50 K MT capacity of L-Threonine. And a Japanese company, Ajinomoto Group, shut down the L-Threonine plant in Brazil. As for now, there are only single digits major manufacturers in the world producing L-Threonine while most of them are located in China.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. China, as the major region in the production, is the major export country. EU, is the major consumption market but with small domestic production. The export volume in 2014 was about 70% of the production volume in China.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. Several months ago, Meihua merged Eppen, a major manufacturer in China, making it the leading company in the global market, taking about 30% of the capacity share in this industry. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of L-Threonine will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global L-Threonine market is valued at 1070 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on L-Threonine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L-Threonine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Meihua

Ajinomoto Group

CJ CheilJedang

Evonik

Fufeng

NB Group

Star Lake Bioscience

Guoguang Biochemistry

GLOBAL Bio-Chem

ADM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical grade

Food grade

Feed grade

