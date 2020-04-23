Global Liquid Paraffin Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Liquid Paraffin Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Liquid Paraffin Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Liquid Paraffin (sometimes also called Base Oil，White Mineral Oil，Liquid Paraffin Wax，Normal Paraffin，White Oil etc.) is a transparent, colourless, odourless, or almost odourless, oily liquid composed of saturated hydrocarbons came from petroleum, coal or natural gas etc. It is a complex composition of hydrocarbons and consists mainly of mixtures of straight-chain alkanes.
The liquid paraffin industry concentration is not high; there are a large number of manufacturers in the world, top ten players took up 2/3 of the global total market. But, the largest two producers share over 70% in China in the past years.
Many companies usually have several plants; and some plants are close to raw material source, such as China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia, etc. There are some international big companies set up factories in Middle East, such as Shell, Sasol, Exxon Mobil, etc. because of the rich oil and gas resources there.
With the technology development of surfactant, many new types (E.g. MES) are replacing the traditional surfactant LBS, which is the end downstream of liquid paraffin. As we know, Sasol acquired the Condea, once the largest producer of liquid paraffin, but closed the paraffin plants with an output of about 200 K MT in Italy in 2007, after two years, Exxon Mobil closed its n- paraffin business. Simultaneously, Shell, Sasol and Exxon Mobil developed their GTL (Gas to liquid) business in Middle East in 2000s. Now, the Middle East becomes a new important market of liquid paraffin and LAB, etc.
The liquid paraffin, especially heavy liquid paraffin in China is mainly used to manufacture chlorinated paraffin 52, although liquid paraffin can be used in cosmetic, food, drugs, additives, solutions, etc.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
The global Liquid Paraffin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Liquid Paraffin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Paraffin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sasol
Shell
Exxon Mobil
Farabi Petrochem
Savita
Nippon Oil
CEPSA
SEOJIN CHEM
Sonneborn
MORESCO
KDOC
Atlas Setayesh Mehr
Gandhar Oil
FPCC
UNICORN
Sovereign
CNPC
Sinopec
ChemChina
Yitai Petro
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Light Liquid Paraffin
Heavy Liquid Paraffin
Segment by Application
LAB
Chlorinated paraffin
Other
