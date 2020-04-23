In this report, the Global Metal Aerosol Can Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Aerosol Can Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal Aerosol Can is a kind of metal storage container, if a can is designed to spray out its contents, it is an aerosol can. Examples include spray paint, hair spray, room deodorizers and many more.

Aerosols are usually packaged in aluminum cans or tinplate cans. The cost of a tinplate aerosol can is normally cheaper than the cost of an aluminum aerosol can with the same dimension. However, aluminum aerosol cans are characterized by their pressure tolerance and relatively high flexibility which provides them with capability of being manufactured in sophisticated and easy-to-grip shapes. They are also generally perceived to be more pleasing by consumers compared to tinplate aerosol cans. These characteristics contribute to the core competitiveness of aluminum aerosol cans, as well as the increasing proportion of aluminum aerosol cans in the total output of aerosol cans.

The technology here is much more mature than in the emerging market. The main drivers of the market are: the development of the economy, policy support, consumer products development, and environment friendly and recycling awareness.

At present, there are seven companies make up more than 80 % market share of the US Metal Aerosol Can market, and the top two manufacturers are Ball and Crown, making more than 50% market share of the total market in US.

The US Metal Aerosol Can market has been growing slower in recent years; the manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. So, they are concerning more on their innovation R&D of new materials and technology.

The US Metal Aerosol Can market still has a lot of opportunities with the development of economy and huge market ahead. Even though, the enterprises have to develop new technologies to meet the client’s different needs.

The global Metal Aerosol Can market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Aerosol Can volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Aerosol Can market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ball

Crown

BWAY

EXAL

CCL Container

DS container

Silgan

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum

Tinplate

Segment by Application

Personal Care

Household

Insecticide

Industrial

Others

