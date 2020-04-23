In this report, the Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an unsaturated ester, with the chemical formula C5H8O2. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an organic compound that is used principally to manufacture acrylic sheet, moulding/ extrusion compounds, surface coating, PVC impact modifier, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and Asia are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market is valued at 9340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Asahi Kasei

Arkema

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

BASF

Formosa Plastics

Jilin Petrochemical

Longxin Chemical

Shandong Hongxu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ACH Method

Isobutylene Method

Ethylene Method

Segment by Application

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Plastic Additive

Surface Coating

Others

