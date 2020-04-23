In this report, the Global Micronized Wax Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Micronized Wax Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Micronized wax is the general term for a class of polymer powder, usually as ink and paint additives. Usually, it is a power whose particle size is less than 30μm.Owning to different raw material, there are for main types of micronized wax-PE micronized wax, PP micronized wax and PTFE micronized wax. It is mainly used to produce ink, coat, paint, etc.

Micronized wax is an additive of paint, ink and coat. There are four major type of micronized wax, the manufacturers is namely BASF, Sasol, Clariant, Honeywell, Lubrizol are the major producers of micronized wax for the time being in the world.

Global demand of micronized wax increaseS to 101266 MT in 2016 from 83953 MT in 2011. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of micronized wax demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 3.57% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of micronized wax in China increase from 7182 MT in 2011 to 9701 MT in 2016, accompanied with an average demand growth of 4.3% in the coming five years.

Europe is the dominate producer of micronized wax, the production was 53786 in 2016, accounting for about 50.41% of the total amount, followed by USA, with the production market share of 23.34%.. And Europe is expected to maintain their leading position in the next few years.

Compared with foreign giants, micronized wax produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese micronized wax manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants. Micronized wax’s consumption mainly relies on imports from foreign giants for the time being.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of micronized wax. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

This report focuses on Micronized Wax volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micronized Wax market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Sasol

Clariant

Honeywell

Lubrizol

MÜNZING Corporation

MPI

Nanjing Tianshi

Michelman

Shamrock Technologies

Ceronas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE Micronized Wax

PP Micronized Wax

PTFE Micronized Wax

FT Micronized Wax

Other

Segment by Application

Coatings

Paint

Inks

Other

