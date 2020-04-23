In this report, the Global Niobium Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Niobium Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Niobium is a chemical element with symbol Nb and atomic number 41. Niobium is a rare, soft, malleable, ductile, gray-white metal. It has a body-centered cubic crystalline structure and in its physical and chemical properties it resembles tantalum. It must be placed in a protective atmosphere when processed at even moderate temperatures because it tends to react with oxygen, carbon, the halogens, nitrogen, and sulfur. The metal is inert to acids, even to aqua regia at room temperatures, but is attacked by hot, concentrated acids, and expecially by alkalis and oxidizing agents.

Niobium is a rare, soft, malleable, ductile, gray-white metal. The types of Niobium mainly include Ferroniobium, Niobium oxide and Niobium metal. Ferroniobium accounts for about 93% in the Niobium market in 2015. And Niobium Oxide accounts for about 4%. The applications of Niobium are automotive steel, pipeline steels, structure steels, stainless steels and other. The largest application of Niobium is structure steels, its sales is about 19000 MT in 2015 and account for 34% in the total Niobium market.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Brazil and Canada. The plants of CBMM and Anglo American are located in Brazil. The plant of Niobec is located in Canada. CBMM is the largest producer of Niobium in the world. Its sales volume is about 43811 MT in 2015 and accounts for about 80% in the total market. The sales volume of Niobec is about 5845 MT in 2015.The sales volume of Anglo American is about 5123 MT in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumer of Niobium. In 2015, the consumption of Niobium is about 16628 MT in Europe; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 30%. China is the second largest consumer of Niobium and its consumption is about 14846 MT. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of Niobium in the Asia region.

Because the major plants are located in Brazil and Canada, the production of Niobium mainly comes from Brazil and Canada. The global production of Niobium is about 55000 MT in 2015. Brazil’s production accounts for 88% of global production. The production in Canada is 6000 MT in 2015 and its proportion is 10%.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CMBB

Niobec

Anglo American

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ferroniobium

Niobium Oxide

Niobium Metal

Segment by Application

Structure Steels

Automotive Steel

Pipeline Steels

Stainless Steels

