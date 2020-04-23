In this report, the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Non-destructive testing equipment is a wide group of equipment used in science and industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage. Common NDT methods include ultrasonic, magnetic-particle, liquid penetrant, radiographic, remote visual inspection, eddy-current testing, and low coherence interferometry.

Non-Destructive Testing Equipment is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 1.8 Billion US dollars in 2014. Moreover, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.

The United States is the largest market of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment, which occupies average 31.42 percent of global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment procedures per year. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively have around 50 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and some Industrial countries.

According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment industry is China, determined by its rapid growth of economy. Besides, Southeast Asia, Japan and India should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment. India is also a rapidly developing economy.

The market of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment is growing fast due to people’s more concentration on safety. Although the market scale is still limited at present, but the potential is considerable.

The Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and China, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe. Some key players of this market include GE Measurement & Control, Olympus Corporation, Magnaflux, YXLON, Nikon Metrology NV, Zetec, Mistras, karl deutsch, Proceq, Sonatest, Union, Dndt, Huari, Aolong, Zhongke Innovation, Quanrui, Hongxu, Siui, IDEA, Runqi.

The global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market is valued at 1720 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Destructive Testing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

