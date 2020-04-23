Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nylon-resins-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019
Nylon resin, also known as polyamide resin, is a type of engineering thermoplastic synthesized from adiponitrile, hexamethylene diamine, adipic acid etc. They can be melting processed into fibres, films or shapes. For the purpose of producing a variety of products for industrial use, such as automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc.
There are many types of nylons commercially available. The versatility of nylon makes it one of the most widely used engineering thermoplastics. Commercial nylons include nylon 6, nylon 4/6, nylon 6/6, nylon 6/10, nylon 6/12, nylon 11 and nylon 12. In the U.S., the majority of resin produced is nylon 66, which is most often used in the production of extruded and molded parts. Some Western European countries, and most notably Japan, lead in the world’s production of nylon 6, which is primarily used to make fibers and filaments.
Nylon resins mainly application in automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc. Wide range of downstream applications, the demand increases year by year
Nylon resins product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic nylon resins have been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported nylon resins.
As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese nylon resins industry is not only begin to transit to high-end nylon resins products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
Although sales of nylon resins brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the nylon resins field.
The global Nylon Resins market is valued at 20500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nylon Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nylon Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Invista
Basf
DSM
Ascend
Rhodia
Dupont
FCFC
Libolon
UBE Ind
Zigsheng
Honeywell
Hyosung
Lanxess
EMS
Domo Chem
Shaw Industries
Chainlon
Toray
Radici Group
Khimvolokno
Arkema
Asahi Kasei
KuibyshevAzot
Shenma Group
Meida Nylon
Jinjiang Tech
Liheng Tech
Changan Gaofenzi
Baling Shihua
JUNMA TYRE CORD
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nylon 6
Nylon 66
Nylon 11
Nylon 12
Nylon 610
Nylon 6T
Nylon 6I
Nylon 9T
Nylon M5T
Nylon 6/66
Segment by Application
Fibres
Engineering Plastics
Packaging films
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nylon-resins-market-overview-and-outlook-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Nylon Resins Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com