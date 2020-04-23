In this report, the Global Phosphorus Trichloride Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Phosphorus Trichloride Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phosphorus trichloride is a colorless or slightly yellow fuming liquid with a pungent and irritating odor resembling that of hydrochloric acid, with the chemical formula of PCl3. Phosphorus trichloride can causes severe burns to skin, eyes and mucous membranes and is very toxic by inhalation, ingestion and skin absorption. Phosphorus trichloride reacts with water to evolve hydrochloric acid, an irritating and corrosive gas apparent as white fumes. Phosphorus trichloride is important indirectly as a precursor to PCl5, POCl3 and PSCl3, which are used in many applications, including herbicides, insecticides, plasticizers, oil additives, and flame retardants.

East of China is the dominate producer of phosphorus trichloride, the production was 724.3 K MT in 2015, accounting for about 63.23% of the total amount, followed by southwest of China, with the production market share of 13.65%. East of China also occupies the largest consumption market share with the consumption volume of 516.5 K MT and market share of 45.72% in 2015.

The industrial concentration is relatively low. Manufacturers distributed around the country, while the number of companies with high production is few. Leading players of phosphorus trichloride in China are Taixing Shenlong Chemical, Fu Tong Chemical, Wynca, Suzhou Hantai Chemical. Taixing Shenlong Chemical is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 7.00% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 23.50% production share of the market in 2015.

Pesticides accounted for the largest market with about 67.23% of the China consumption volume for phosphorus trichloride in 2015. With over 14.33% share in the phosphorus trichloride market, flame retardants was the second largest application market in 2015.

Under the influence of raw material, downstream demand, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of phosphorus trichloride was lower year by year from 858 USD/MT in 2011 to 807 USD/MT in 2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline.

