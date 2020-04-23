Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-poly-aluminum-chloride-pac-competition-analysis-2019
Poly aluminum chloride (PAC) is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly aluminum chloride is typically used in water treatment industry, but also has related applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.
The Major players to produce PAC are Kemira and Feralco.
which accounted for more than 75 % of production in total. The major consumption region is Germany and Spain.
PAC industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Kemira, accounting for 50 percent market share in volume in 2014,followed by Ferola and Airedale Chemical. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
Along with the development of Europe domestic Industrial technology, Europe PAC has been made a lot of progress and is the technical leader in the world
The application of PAC is water treatment and paper industry, together these two areas accounts for more than 90% of total consumption.
The global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kemira
Feralco Group
Airedale Chemical
Holland Company
GEO
USALCO
Taki
Orica Watercare
Shandong Zhongketianze
Jingmen Yangfeng
Yuanda
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Product Form
Basicity
Segment by Application
Industrial and municipal water treatment
Drinking water treatment
Paper industry
Pharmaceutical industry
Cosmetic industry
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-poly-aluminum-chloride-pac-competition-analysis-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com