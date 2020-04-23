In this report, the Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Poly aluminum chloride (PAC) is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly aluminum chloride is typically used in water treatment industry, but also has related applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

The Major players to produce PAC are Kemira and Feralco.

which accounted for more than 75 % of production in total. The major consumption region is Germany and Spain.

PAC industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Kemira, accounting for 50 percent market share in volume in 2014,followed by Ferola and Airedale Chemical. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Europe domestic Industrial technology, Europe PAC has been made a lot of progress and is the technical leader in the world

The application of PAC is water treatment and paper industry, together these two areas accounts for more than 90% of total consumption.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemira

Feralco Group

Airedale Chemical

Holland Company

GEO

USALCO

Taki

Orica Watercare

Shandong Zhongketianze

Jingmen Yangfeng

Yuanda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Product Form

Basicity

Segment by Application

Industrial and municipal water treatment

Drinking water treatment

Paper industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Cosmetic industry

Others

