Global Polypropylene (PP) Spunbond Non Woven Fabric Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Polypropylene (PP) Spunbond Non Woven Fabric Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polypropylene (PP) Spunbond Non Woven Fabric Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Polypropylene (PP) Spunbond Non Woven Fabric market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Polypropylene (PP) Spunbond Non Woven Fabric market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polypropylene (PP) Spunbond Non Woven Fabric market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Nirmal Fibers
Avintiv
ACME Group
Kimberly-Clark
AVGOL
Toray
PFNonwovens
FitesaPradeep Nonwovens
Fibertex
Mitsui
Tessiture Pietro Radici S.p.A.
Jayashree Spun Bond
BPD Holdings (Umzamo Nonwovens)
Tex Tech Industries
DNT Non Woven Fabrics
Wonderful Nonwovens
Qingdao L&A Orient Nonwoven Manufacture
Koho Nonwoven
Quanzhou Golden Nonwoven
In view of regional level, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
GSM 50 Below
GSM 50-150
GSM 150 Above
Segment by Application
Packaging
Medical
Agriculture
Automotive
Home Furnishing
Others
