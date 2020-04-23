Global PTFE Membrane Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global PTFE Membrane Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PTFE Membrane Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
PTFE membrane is a kind of membrane made of polytetrafluorethylene with the property of waterproof, windproof and heat resistant. These PTFE membranes are available in hydrophilic, hydrophobic, supported, and unsupported options for a wide range of applications involving strong/aggressive acids, bases, and solvents incompatible with most other filtration media.
In this report, the volume of PTFE membrane is calculated by PTFE microfiltration, filtration membrane and breathable membrane.
In global market, the production of PTFE membrane increases from 7.1 K MT in 2011 to 7.5 K MT in 2015. In 2015, the global PTFE membrane market is led by North America, capturing about 38% of global PTFE membrane production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 36% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PTFE membrane are concentrated in Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Gore, Donaldson Sumitomo Electric, Pall and Markel Corporation. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics is the world leader, holding 22.66% production market share in 2015.
PTFE membrane is mainly consumed in China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is the largest consumption region, with a consumption amount of 2.3K MT in 2015. North America and Europe were second and third large consumption areas. PTFE membrane consumption in North America was about 1.8 K MT in 2015.
In application, PTFE Membrane downstream is wide and recently PTFE membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of water & wastewater treatment, filtration, medical & pharmaceutical, industrial chemical and automotive applications. Globally, the PTFE membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for water & wastewater treatment which accounts for nearly 34.26% of total downstream consumption of PTFE membrane in global.
In price, the price of PTFE Membrane is volatile in the past few years. The highest average price was 108 USD/kg in 2016. The price of PTFE membrane was increased year by year from 2013 to 2016.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of PTFE membrane. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese PTFE membrane production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, PTFE membrane production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of PTFE Membrane is estimated to be 7.9 K MT.
The global PTFE Membrane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on PTFE Membrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PTFE Membrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Gore
Donaldson
Sumitomo Electric
Pall
Markel Corporation
PIL
Taconic
Layne
Porex
Zeus
Chukoh
Xinxing Fenghua
Tongda
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hydrophobic PTFE Membrane
Hydrophilic PTFE Membrane
Others
Segment by Application
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Filtration
Medical & Pharmaceutical
Industrial Chemical
Automotive Applications
Others
